Sourav Ganguly's daughter tests COVID positive

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sourav Ganguly/Twitter

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from Sana, Ganguly’s uncle Debashish Ganguly, cousin Shuvrodeep Ganguly and sister-in-law Jasmine Ganguly have also tested positive, according to reports.

They all are asymptomatic and is in isolation at their residence. Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has been tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier, Ganguly was himself tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. He later got discharged on December 31, after testing negative for the Omicron variant.

Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.