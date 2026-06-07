Sourav Ganguly urges patience as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nears India debut

Sourav Ganguly urged patience with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his India debut, while AB de Villiers backed his selection, saying the teenager had earned his place through talent.

IMAGE: At 15 years and 71 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player ever to feature in an Indian cricket squad, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sourav Ganguly advised against placing excessive expectations on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the youngster should be given time to settle into international cricket.

The former India captain noted that conditions in Ireland and England will present a different challenge from the IPL, requiring the teenage batter to adapt to greater seam movement and bounce.

AB de Villiers strongly supported Sooryavanshi’s selection, saying the prodigious talent had “broken down the door” for a place in India’s T20 squad despite his age and limited experience.

Standing on the cusp of his India debut, young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be allowed to settle down, and he should not be burdened with expectations, cautioned former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to be featured in the Indian cricket team when he was picked in the T20 squads for away assignments in Ireland and England, followed by the Asian Games in Japan.

'Don’t Burden Vaibhav With Expectations'

"I think we should let him be, he's just 15-year-old and I don't think he'll bother too much about pressure and that's what we get to see him in the IPL," Ganguly said during a private function.

The former BCCI president said conditions in the UK will be a lot different from what Sooryavanshi encountered in the IPL, and he will be challenged to adapt his game.

"Obviously, playing for India is different and he will be touring where the wickets will be a little different," Ganguly said.

"It will seam and there will be a bit more bounce and a bit more movement with the new ball, so the game is a bit different, but I think he's got enormous talent. So just let him be, don't expect the world from him straightaway. Just allow him to settle down because you know he's got a lot of talent like many others in India."

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De Villiers Backs Youngster’s Selection on Merit

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers did not read much into Sooryavanshi's lack of experience and said he has "broken down the door" for national team selection.

"It is easy to say that he is still too young or he is not ready or (needs to) go for more experience. But he has broken down the door (for selection) and he deserves his place in the Indian T20 team so I am happy for him," he added.