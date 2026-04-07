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Sourav Ganguly: Shami should play for India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 07, 2026 23:40 IST

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Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes Mohammed Shami has the form and fitness to find his way back into the Indian team.

Pacer Mohammed Shami last played for India that the Champions Trophy in early 2025

IMAGE: Pacer Mohammed Shami last played for India that the Champions Trophy in early 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Former India captain Sourav Ganguly strongly backed Mohammed Shami for a return to the national team.
  • Shami impressed with a match-winning spell of 2/9 in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning Player of the Match.
  • Shami finished among the top wicket-takers in the Ranji season with 37 wickets at an average of 16.72.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed out-of-favour pacer Mohammed Shami to return to the Indian squad.

 

"He (Shami) should be bowling at the other end of (Jasprit) Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal," Ganguly said at the unveiling of third season of Bengal Pro T20 League.

Shami was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 2/9 in four overs.

"He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semi-final, even though Bengal lost, he picked eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far.

"I'm very happy he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It's tough for a fast bowler, but there's nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball."

Ganguly said Shami looked at the top of his fitness.

"I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he's that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it's a treat to watch.

"He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally get into peak condition - no training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours."

Shami finished among the top wicket-takers in this season's Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 16.72.

However, he has been out of favour with the national selectors led by Ajit Agarkar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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