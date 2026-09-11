Sourav Ganguly defends Shami, optimistic about Ishan Kishan's Test return

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has strongly defended veteran pacer Mohammed Shami against claims of neglect by selectors, while also backing wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a Test cricket comeback after impressive domestic performances.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami with Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sourav Ganguly dismissed suggestions that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is being neglected by Indian selectors, calling him an "absolute champion".

Ganguly praised Shami's consistent performance in domestic cricket, noting his role in East Zone's Duleep Trophy win.

Drawing a parallel to his own career, Ganguly stated that being left out of the national team is a common experience for older players.

Ganguly expressed optimism for Ishan Kishan's return to Test cricket, highlighting his exceptional performances as East Zone skipper in the Duleep Trophy.

Kishan's strong form in the finals of the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Duleep Trophy was cited as a reason for his potential Test comeback.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday dismissed the suggestion that out-of-favour veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is being "neglected" by the Indian selectors, insisting that the veteran pacer "has played a lot" and remains "an absolute champion".

Shami has been out of the national team since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a key role in India's title-winning campaign.

The 36-year-old pacer has since continued to turn out in domestic cricket, including helping East Zone win the Duleep Trophy after 13 years on Thursday.

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Ganguly Defends Mohammed Shami's Status

"What makes me happy for Shami is that he turns out day in and day out in domestic cricket and performs. It is terrific to see. He has achieved so much," Ganguly said.

Asked about Shami's chances of making a comeback for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ganguly said it was too early to make a prediction.

"That's a long way. I can't comment. It's in October (next year). It's a long way," he said.

Ganguly also pushed back when asked about Shami being neglected by the senior men's selection panel, drawing a parallel with his own experience of being left out of India's World Cup plans despite having scored more than 10,000 international runs.

"He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone."

Talking to reporters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the CAB president further congratulated the East Zone side for winning the Duleep Trophy after a long wait.

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Ishan Kishan's Test Comeback Prospects

Ganguly also hailed East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan for his performances in the Duleep Trophy and backed the wicketkeeper-batter to target a return to Test cricket.

"I spoke to Kishan this afternoon. It's terrific and remarkable. Every young player wants to play Test cricket, and hopefully he will. He played exceptionally well in all the finals of the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Duleep Trophy."

"If he performs, I think for every young player Test cricket should be important. They must want to play Test cricket and hopefully he will. He gets runs in big matches.... Vijay Hazare final, Mushtaq final, Duleep Trophy final."

Kishan last played Test cricket for India against the West Indies in July 2023.