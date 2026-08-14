Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on death threats, police investigating

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has publicly addressed the alleged death threats received by him and his family over the past six months, confirming the matter has been reported to the Kolkata police and expressing confidence in their ability to resolve it.

IMAGE: Last week, Sourav Ganguly complained to the police of having received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly. Photograph: Pretoria Capitals/Instagram

Key Points Sourav Ganguly confirmed that he and his family have been receiving death threats for six months, which have been reported to the Kolkata police.

The threats, initially dismissed as overzealous fan messages, escalated with recent letters using words like 'eliminate' and 'finish'.

Ganguly expressed confidence that the police would 'sort it out' and confirmed he has security.

The former India captain was recently inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame for his significant contributions to the sport.

Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday broke his silence on the alleged death threats received by him and his family over the past six months, expressing confidence that the authorities will take necessary action.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a store at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, Ganguly said the threatening messages had been brought to the attention of the police.

"We have reported it to the police. I am sure the police will sort it out. The number is from here (Kolkata). Hopefully, the police will do the needful. I have security," Ganguly, the former BCCI President, told reporters.

Police Investigation Underway

Recently, a formal complaint was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station in Kolkata. According to the police complaint, Ganguly and his family have reportedly been receiving threatening letters for around six months. The matter was taken more seriously earlier this week after two letters allegedly used words such as "eliminate" and "finish".

The family had initially viewed the messages as notes from overzealous fans, but the repeated threats and increasingly aggressive language prompted them to approach the police.

Ganguly's Illustrious Career

Ganguly, one of India's most celebrated cricketers and captains, was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame last month in recognition of his contribution to the sport. The former left-handed batter represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring 18,575 international runs across formats.

He scored 7,212 runs in Tests at an average of 42.17, including 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries, while his ODI tally stood at 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02, with 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. As captain, Ganguly played a key role in shaping a competitive Indian team in the early 2000s. He led India to the 2003 ODI World Cup final and also guided the side to a historic Test series victory in Pakistan in 2004.

Ganguly's memorable international career also included his famous shirt-waving celebration at Lord's after India defeated England in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final. The 54-year-old last played international cricket in 2008 and continued to feature in the IPL until 2012 before retiring from domestic cricket. He is currently serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).