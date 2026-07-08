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Sourav Ganguly hails Argentina's 'incredible' World Cup comeback

By REDIFF CRICKET July 08, 2026 19:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, an avid football enthusiast, was on the edge of his seat watching Argentina's 'incredible' 3-2 comeback victory against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, praising their resilience and Lionel Messi's impact.

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Egypt's Mohanad Lashin

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Egypt's Mohanad Lashin on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was captivated by Argentina's 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
  • Argentina, the reigning champions, scored three goals in 13 minutes to overturn a 0-2 deficit and qualify for the quarter-finals.
  • Ganguly watched the Argentina match alongside India's 3rd T20I against England, noting Messi's impact on the game.
  • He praised great players like Messi for seizing opportunities and highlighted that good teams progress in major tournaments through such hard-fought victories.
 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed that Argentina's win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 had him on the edge of his seat on Tuesday. An avid football lover, Ganguly revealed he has been keeping a close eye on the game, and was highly impressed by Argentina's incredible 3-2 comeback win over Egypt to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Argentina's Dramatic Comeback

Down 0-2, the reigning champions scored three goals in the span of 13 minutes to snatch victory. "I have watched Argentina's and India's matches (3rd T20I vs England) side by side," Ganguly said.

"Whenever Messi got the ball, I felt a goal was coming... and it did. That is what great players do when given an opportunity. In major tournaments, good teams progress in this manner; not every match is one-sided."

Ganguly's Tournament Observations

"I haven't followed the tournament too closely because of the late timings, but I have heard a lot about Spain, Norway, and especially France," he added.

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ArgentinaSourav GangulyEgyptIndiaLionel Messi

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