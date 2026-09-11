Sooryavanshi's Sledge Rattles Tilak Varma

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave Tilak Varma a taste of his sledging medicine, sparking a heated exchange that caught the attention of umpires and fans alike.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledges Tilak Varma on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. Photograph: Screengrab via Star Sports India/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone's vice-captain, engaged in a sledging exchange with South Zone skipper Tilak Varma during the Duleep Trophy final.

The incident occurred on Day 4 of the match, with Sooryavanshi confronting Varma after being sledged by him on Day 1.

Sooryavanshi's retort led to Varma complaining to the umpires, to whom the youngster defended his actions by citing the earlier incident.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved he is fast learning the tricks of the trade as he gave a befitting reply to Tilak Varma by sledging the South Zone captain during the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.

Playing for East Zone, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was at the receiving end of some words from Varma during Day 1 of the match at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The South Zone skipper was heard telling Sooryavanshi, 'Kya yaar ye vice captain' on Day 1 of the final.

The East Zone vice-captain ensured he had the last laugh as he had a go at Varma during a break in play on Day 4 of the match.

Umpire's Intervention

Whatever Sooryavanshi said infuriated the South Zone skipper who complained to the umpires.

When the umpires enquired, the Bihar youngster promptly replied: 'Sir, this happened to me in the first innings too. It's not my fault.'

'TilakVarma had a word for #VaibhavSooryavanshi in the 1st innings... and the youngster served it right back while Tilak was batting!' Star Sports India captioned the Instagram video.