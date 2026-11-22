Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed just 11 before falling to Mohammad Imran Randhawa as Pakistan A left India A struggling early in their 314-run chase.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed just 11 off 13 balls before Mohammad Imran Randhawa dismissed him as India A slipped to 27 for two in five overs.

Pakistan A posted 313 in 49.2 overs, powered by Hasan Nawaz's 79, Maaz Sadaqat's 59 and Farhan Yousaf's 56.

Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma face the responsibility of steering India A's chase after an early collapse, with Harshit Rana claiming three wickets for the bowling side.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated showdown against Pakistan A ended in disappointment as the teenage batting sensation managed just 11 runs, leaving India A with an uphill task in their Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 314, India A suffered an early setback when Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the third over.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa outfoxed the youngster with a length delivery that shaped away, as an attempted slog ended in a mistimed shot. Abdul Samad completed the catch at mid-off.

India A's troubles deepened when Ayush Badoni fell in the next over, leaving the side struggling at 27 for two after five overs.

Captain Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma now shoulder the responsibility of reviving the chase and keeping India A in contention in the high-stakes encounter.

Pakistan A Post Imposing 313

Earlier, Pakistan A piled up 313 in 49.2 overs after opting to bat first, with their top order laying the foundation for a challenging total.

Openers Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain provided an explosive start, adding 66 runs in just 7.5 overs. Sadaqat made 59 off 63 balls, while Hussain contributed 33 off 23 deliveries.

Hasan Nawaz then took charge with a fluent 79, while Farhan Yousaf provided the late impetus with a valuable 56 off 48 balls to push Pakistan A past the 300-run mark.

India A Bowlers Share the Wickets

India A's bowling attack struggled to contain the opposition's scoring, with Harshit Rana leading the wicket-takers with three for 77.

Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets each, while Badoni chipped in with one.