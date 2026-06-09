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Home  » Cricket » Sooryavanshi's India A debut ends in disappointment

Sooryavanshi's India A debut ends in disappointment

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 09, 2026 11:26 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's highly anticipated senior India A debut ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for just 14 runs against Sri Lanka A, despite showing early confidence.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expressed visible frustration at missing a chance for a stronger debut. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his senior India A debut against Sri Lanka A.
  • The young batter was dismissed for 14 runs after showing initial promise.
  • His innings was cut short by an outstanding diving catch from Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior India A debut ended on a disappointing note as the young batter was dismissed for 14 against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi's Frustrating Dismissal

Opening the batting alongside Prabhsimran Singh, Sooryavanshi looked confident after surviving the initial probing spell from the Sri Lankan pacers. The left-hander gradually found his rhythm and signalled his intent with a couple of crisp boundaries, appearing set for a meaningful contribution at the top of the order.

 

However, just as he began to settle, an outstanding piece of fielding brought his innings to an abrupt end. Attempting an expansive drive against a fuller delivery from Mohamed Shiraz, Sooryavanshi failed to keep the ball down.

Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige produced a brilliant diving catch at mid-off to send him back for 14.

The 15-year-old walked off visibly frustrated, knowing he had missed an opportunity to make a stronger statement on his India A debut.

REDIFF CRICKET

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