'Sooryavanshi Would Have Taken Their Pants Off'

'Which fast bowler did he spare? And you're making him warm the bench.'

IMAGE: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has criticised the decision to bench Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the T20I series against Ireland, arguing it was a missed golden opportunity for his international debut. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravi Shastri criticised India for not debuting teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Ireland T20I series.

Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old, had an outstanding IPL and age-group cricket run, earning a senior India call-up.

India's surprise 0-2 T20I series defeat to Ireland reinforced Shastri's belief that the youngster should have played.

The former coach highlighted Sooryavanshi's readiness for international cricket due to his youth and aggressive batting style.

Ravi Shastri believes India missed a golden opportunity by not handing teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut during the T20I series against Ireland. The former India head coach argued that the youngster was ready for the challenge and could have made a huge impact.

Sooryavanshi received his maiden senior India call-up for the tours of Ireland and England after an outstanding run in age-group cricket and a breakthrough IPL campaign.

However, despite expectations that he would get his first opportunity in Ireland, India persisted with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as their opening pair throughout the three-match series, with Ishan Kishan batting at No. 3.

Shastri's Strong Criticism Of Team Selection

Shastri believes India missed the ideal chance to give one of the country's brightest young talents his debut. Speaking on the Sony Sports Network ahead of the first T20I against England, he said Sooryavanshi would have thrived against Ireland's bowling attack.

'Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar (He should have played against Ireland). It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there.

'Now, whether he plays in England, I'm not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you're making him warm the bench.'

Impact Of Ireland Series Defeat

Shastri's comments came after India slumped to a surprise 0-2 T20I series defeat in Ireland, handing the hosts their first-ever bilateral series win over the three-time world champions. The result, in Shastri's view, only reinforced the belief that India should have backed the youngster earlier.

The former India coach also explained why he believes Sooryavanshi is already ready for international cricket

'He is the X-factor, does not have any baggage. He is just 15, has the exuberance of youth. He has no fear, and if he gets going in the first 2-3 overs, he will give you the kind of start that the middle order can capitalise on. You will have to make space for him.'