'Sooryavanshi Was Rushed': Jaffer Blames Media Hype

'I think we rushed Vaibhav's inclusion. There was a lot of media hype around him'

'It felt like we got carried away by the media hype. Every time Vaibhav didn't play, there was a lot of discussion about it'

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was rushed into India's T20I team during the five-match series in England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Wasim Jaffer criticises India's T20I selection strategy for young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Jaffer suggests Sooryavanshi was rushed into the team due to media hype, not a clear plan.

Sanju Samson's inconsistent selection and subsequent exclusion from the Zimbabwe tour surprised Jaffer.

Jaffer advocates for Samson to receive more regular opportunities in India's T20I squad.

India's handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's introduction to international cricket has come under scrutiny after former opener Wasim Jaffer said the selectors and team management rushed the teenage batter into the T20I side, driven more by the hype surrounding him than by a clear selection plan.

India once again shuffled their opening pair in the fifth and final T20I against England on Saturday, bringing back Sanju Samson in place of Sooryavanshi. Samson had started the series as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner but was dropped after the first match to accommodate the teenage prodigy.

However, Sooryavanshi struggled to make a significant impact, scoring 14, 13 and 15 in his three outings. With the youngster unable to convert his starts, the team management restored Samson for the series finale.

Jaffer Questions Sooryavanshi's Debut Timing

Reacting to the decision, former India opener Jaffer questioned both the timing of Sooryavanshi's debut and the inconsistency in India's selection policy.

‘I think we rushed Vaibhav's inclusion. There was a lot of media hype around him, and the public was very emotional about seeing him play. Otherwise, I had already said that India should have continued with Sanju Samson. They shouldn't have changed that combination. Vaibhav had to wait for his opportunity, and when that opportunity came, he could have taken it. He's still very young, and he can learn a lot just by being around the team and watching cricket from the outside,’ said Jaffer in a video on his YouTube channel.

Media Hype Influenced Selection

Jaffer felt the excitement around the youngster's rise may have pushed India into making a premature call, arguing that Sooryavanshi would have benefited from spending more time around the national setup before being thrown into the spotlight.

‘It felt like we got carried away by the media hype. Every time Vaibhav didn't play, there was a lot of discussion about it. I just thought he should have been made to wait. If you were absolutely convinced that Sanju wasn't in good form or wasn't playing well, then you could have taken that decision. But eventually, it felt like you rushed Vaibhav into the team,’ he added.

Samson's Exclusion From Zimbabwe Tour

The selection decisions have only added to the debate ahead of India's next T20I assignment against Zimbabwe. While Sooryavanshi has retained his place in the squad, Samson has been left out altogether despite returning for the final game against England.

Jaffer admitted that decision surprised him, insisting Samson deserves a longer run in India's T20 side given his match-winning ability.

‘Then, after giving him three matches (to Sooryavanshi), you brought Sanju back. Sanju himself played only one match, and now he's been left out of the Zimbabwe tour. Dropping him from the Zimbabwe tour also seemed a bit strange to me because I'm sure he would have wanted to play.

As it is, he only plays one format for India. He should be given regular opportunities. I'm sure Sanju Samson will be part of the plans for the next World Cup because he's a match-winner. The way things unfolded really surprised me,’ Jaffer said.