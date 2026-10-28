'He batted with the freedom of a small boy on a Friday evening who is free in the mind.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his way to 45 off 19 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an explosive 45 runs off just 19 balls, returning to the opening slot in the third T20I.

Former India batter Sadagopan Ramesh praised the team management's decision to promote Sooryavanshi, likening it to a 'chocolate'.

Abhishek Sharma hammered 113 runs off only 38 balls, described by Ramesh as a 'nightmare for bowlers'.

The opening duo of Sooryavanshi and Sharma put on a record 133-run partnership.

India successfully chased New Zealand's target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets with 40 balls to spare.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact after returning to the opening slot in the third T20I against New Zealand, smashing 45 off just 19 balls on Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand.

Former India batter Sadagopan Ramesh felt the team management had given Sooryavanshi a 'chocolate' by restoring him to the opening slot. The teenager struck four sixes and four fours at a staggering strike rate of 236.84.

In the previous match, batting at No. 3, he had managed just four runs off eight balls.

'Sooryavanshi got a chocolate from the team management when they sent him to open. He batted with the freedom of a small boy on a Friday evening who is free in the mind, knowing the next two days are off,' Ramesh said.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Performance

Ramesh was equally impressed by Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting, describing the left-hander as a nightmare for bowlers.

'Abhishek Sharma is batting like someone whom bowlers fear just by hearing his name. He batted like a demon today. Almost all the records for the fastest opening partnerships were broken. Scoring 133 runs in seven overs equates to a run rate of 19, which is just astonishing.

'Despite there still being time for Diwali, the Indian batters, especially Abhishek, kept bursting Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 crackers with the bat,' he said.

Abhishek hammered 113 off just 38 balls, smashing 11 sixes and nine fours, while Sooryavanshi provided explosive support with his 19-ball 45.

The duo put on 133 runs for the opening wicket as India chased down New Zealand's target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, sealing a six-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare.