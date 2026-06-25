Sooryavanshi Fever Grips Belfast as Teen Star Shines in First India Nets

India's preparations for the Ireland T20Is were briefly disrupted by practice facility issues in Belfast, but teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with an impressive first net session that sparked excitement among local Indian fans.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the India nets session in Belfast, Ireland, on Thursday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attracted significant attention during his first net session with the senior Indian team.

India's preparations for the Ireland T20I series began with concerns over sub-standard practice facilities in Belfast.

Members of the Indian community in Belfast turned up in large numbers to watch the youngster train.

The 15-year-old looked comfortable in the nets, displaying fluent strokeplay and confidence.

India's preparations for the opening T20 International against Ireland got off to a less-than-ideal start on Thursday, as the visitors encounteed sub-standard practice facilities upon arrival.

However, the focus quickly shifted to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose first net session with the senior national team generated considerable excitement among the Indian diaspora in the quiet Northern Irish city of Belfast.

The Indian team management was left unimpressed after discovering that one of the practice strips did not have a sightscreen positioned behind the bowler's arm, making it difficult for batters to pick up the ball against the backdrop.

"Yes, there has been some issues with practice facilities but Indian team's support staff have brought this to notice of Irish officials," a BCCI source added.

The issue was promptly brought to the attention of Cricket Ireland officials by India's operations manager, who walked across to discuss the matter with the hosts. The arrangements were subsequently rectified before the session gathered pace.

Once the logistical hiccup was addressed, attention inevitably turned towards the youngest member of the touring party.

Sooryavanshi completely at ease in the nets

Making his first appearance at a net session with the senior national side, Sooryavanshi looked completely at ease despite the spotlight that followed his every movement.

The left-handed batter, whose exploits in franchise cricket have made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, appeared in excellent rhythm as he drove fluently and played his trademark attacking strokes during an extended batting stint.

For a city not accustomed to cricket frenzy, Belfast has witnessed unusual excitement surrounding the teenager's arrival.

Members of the Indian community have been turning up in significant numbers to catch a glimpse of him, and the youngster has found himself at the centre of attention wherever the team has travelled.

The enthusiasm among Non-Resident Indians has been particularly striking, with many keen to secure photographs and autographs from the emerging star.

The frenzy surrounding the teenager has extended beyond the players as well.

Some enthusiastic fans were seen taking selfies with Romi Bhinder, Rajasthan Royals appointed "guardian" of Sooryavanshi.

He was seen entering the Indian team hotel with the teenager's parents.

Appointed as Sooryavanshi's guardian by the IPL franchise during his rapid rise through the ranks, Bhinder has remained a familiar figure around the youngster and has accompanied the Royals' representatives monitoring his progress on the international stage.

As the session progressed under pleasant Belfast conditions, Sooryavanshi continued to command attention, seemingly unfazed by the growing expectations that accompany his every appearance.