Sonal Dinusha's stellar India series rewarded with ICC Player of the Month award

Sonal Dinusha was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month after frustrating India with 420 runs, including three centuries, across Sri Lanka’s two-Test series.

IMAGE: Sonal Dinusha's rearguard action denied India a 2-0 series sweep, with the series ending 1-0 in India's favour. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Sonal Dinusha won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2026.

He scored 420 runs at an average of 140 in Sri Lanka’s two-Test series against India.

Dinusha hit three centuries, including an unbeaten 133 in the second Test to secure a draw.

The award is the first ICC monthly honour of the Sri Lankan all-rounder’s career.

Sri Lanka’s rising batting star Sonal Dinusha has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2026 after a standout Test series against India.

It is the first ICC monthly award of Dinusha’s career.

Three Centuries Help Sri Lanka Avoid Series Sweep

The left-hander, who had played only three Tests before the series, finished as the leading run-scorer in the two-match contest with 420 runs at an average of 140.

He hit three centuries and a half-century.

Dinusha made his impact felt from the opening Test. After Sri Lanka lost in Colombo by 165 runs, he scored 100 in the first innings and followed it with 84 in the second.

Dinusha's Dogged Show

With Sri Lanka facing a series sweep in the second Test, Dinusha produced another match-defining performance. He scored 103 in the first innings and an unbeaten 133 in the second to help the hosts secure a draw and finish the series 1-0.

He was named Player of the Match in Colombo.

“This recognition means so much to me, especially so early in my career, and I’m truly grateful to the ICC for this honour,” Dinusha said, according to the ICC.

“The series against India will always hold a special place in my heart. Scoring three centuries was a dream come true, made even more meaningful by achieving them in Colombo and Galle in front of our home fans.”

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Young All-Rounder Quickly Makes Mark in Tests

Dinusha made his Test debut against Bangladesh in a home series last year. The all-rounder has quickly established himself as an important player in Sri Lanka’s Test side.

“Representing Sri Lanka is a privilege I never take for granted, and this recognition gives me even more motivation to keep learning, improving and contributing to the team,” he said.