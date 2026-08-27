Sonal Dinusha Makes History With Three Centuries In India Test Series

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha has made history by becoming only the third player from his country to score three centuries in a two-match Test series against India.

IMAGE: Sonal Dinusha scored his third century of the ongoing Test series on Thursday and took Sri Lanka to safe shores. Photograph: X

Key Points Sonal Dinusha became only the third Sri Lankan batter to score three centuries in a two-match Test series, achieving the feat against India.

He joins an elite group of nine batters globally, including Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara, to reach this milestone.

Dinusha also scored centuries in both innings of the second Test, becoming the latest Sri Lankan to do so against India.

He is also the 12th batter overall to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against India.

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha became only the third player from his country to score three centuries in a two-match Test series after reaching the landmark against India in Colombo on Thursday. The left-hander brought up his hundred from 197 balls on the fifth day of the second Test, adding another chapter to an extraordinary series against India.

An Elite Batting Feat

Dinusha had scored 103 in Sri Lanka's first innings and, with his latest century, joined Aravinda de Silva and Kumar Sangakkara as the only Sri Lankan batters to score three hundreds in a two-Test series.

He is the ninth batter overall to achieve the feat, joining a distinguished group that includes South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla, Pakistan's Younis Khan, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Centuries in Both Innings

The century also capped a remarkable match for Dinusha, who became the latest Sri Lankan batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test.

Duleep Mendis was the first to achieve the feat against India, scoring 105 in each innings in Chennai in 1982. Aravinda de Silva followed with 146 and 120 in Colombo in 1997, while Sangakkara, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis have also scored centuries in both innings of a Test.

Dinusha became the 12th batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against India and the first since England's Jonny Bairstow, who made 106 and 114 not out at Edgbaston in 2022.