The selection of Prasidh Krishna over Mohammed Siraj as a concussion substitute for injured Akash Deep in the second Test against New Zealand has ignited a debate among cricket experts, with Ravichandran Ashwin backing the decision and Harsha Bhogle raising questions about Siraj's availability.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was overlooked for the concussion substitute role in the second Test against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin supported the team's decision to bring in Prasidh Krishna as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep in the second Test.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned why Mohammed Siraj was not considered for the concussion substitute role, hinting at underlying issues.

Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the second Test on Sunday after being hit on his helmet while batting.

Ashwin suggested that a player who has already featured in the series, like Prasidh, is a sensible choice, as Siraj might be "too fresh" to make an immediate impact.

Akash Deep was India's best bowler in the first innings, taking a five-wicket haul, making his injury a significant loss.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed the team management's decision to bring in Prasidh Krishna instead of Mohammed Siraj as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep, while cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned Siraj's omission from the second Test against New Zealand.

Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the second Test after being hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Prasidh was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI Medical Team monitoring the injured pacer.

The Concussion Substitute Decision

Reacting to the decision, Ashwin felt bringing in a player who had already featured in the series was a sensible move, suggesting that Siraj might need time to make an impact.

"When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away," Ashwin wrote on X.

Experts Divided On Siraj's Omission

However, Bhogle expressed surprise at Siraj not being considered for the replacement, raising questions over the pacer's availability for selection.

"Concussion sub for India! Akash Deep goes out and Prasidh Krishna comes in. There is something seriously the matter with Siraj that he is deemed to be unselectable. Akash Deep was India's best bowler in the 1st innings so that is a loss," Bhogle wrote on X.

Akash Deep had been India's standout bowler in the first innings, claiming a five-wicket haul before contributing 29 off 52 deliveries with the bat. His injury came after he had helped wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel add 46 runs for the seventh wicket.

Prasidh, who was part of India's squad for the first Test, was preferred over Siraj despite the latter also being available for selection.