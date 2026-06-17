Still a work in progress, says Smriti Mandhana despite successive World Cup fifties

After back-to-back half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said she is still working on her game and believes she has not yet reached her best form.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana hit successive fifties in the T20 World Cup, slamming 74 off 47 balls against the Netherlands in Leeds on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana scored 74 and shared a 115-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (55) as India posted a record 209/5 against the Netherlands.

Despite successive fifties in the tournament, Mandhana said she remains a work in progress and is still striving to regain her best form.

India secured their biggest-ever Women's T20 World Cup victory by 95 runs, although Shreyanka Patil's ankle injury tempered the celebrations.

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Smriti Mandhana may have smashed successive half-centuries to rediscover her touch, but the India vice-captain insists she is still nowhere near her best.

Mandhana followed up her 68 against Pakistan with a fluent 74 off 47 balls as India crushed the Netherlands by 95 runs to register their biggest-ever victory in the Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday.

The left-hander shared a commanding 115-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (55), laying the foundation for India's imposing 209/5, their highest total in Women's T20 World Cup history.

"I wouldn't say I was middling the ball the way I would still like to. I'm still a work in progress," she said after the match.

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Smriti Stays Grounded Despite Return to Form

The fifty against Pakistan had ended a lean patch that had seen her go 10 innings across formats without a half-century. Against the Netherlands, Mandhana smashed 11 fours and one six, striking at a rate of 157-plus but she said the team had done its homework despite facing unfamiliar opposition.

"Playing the Netherlands was unknown territory, so we had to watch a lot of videos to see how they go about it," she said. "One thing we pride ourselves on is that we never take anyone easy."

Mandhana was also pleased to see opening partner Shafali return to form and young left-arm spinner Shree Charani continue her impressive run.

"Good to have Shafali back among the runs and Shree Charani bowled extremely well," she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised Shafali's willingness to contribute with the ball whenever required.

"She's always ready with the ball whenever the team needs it," Harmanpreet said.

"She keeps giving us breakthroughs and she can go on to be a great all-rounder."

Injury Concern Clouds India's Big Victory

India, however, suffered an injury scare when all-rounder Shreyanka Patil twisted her right ankle while fielding and had to be stretchered off the ground.

Harmanpreet said the team was still awaiting a clearer assessment of the injury. "Right now, I don't have a clear update," she said.

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