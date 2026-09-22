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Smriti, Richa fire India to record Asian Games total

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi September 22, 2026 12:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Smriti Mandhana's explosive 79-run innings, supported by Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, propelled defending champions India to a commanding total in the Asian Games women's cricket gold medal match against Sri Lanka.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Smriti Mandhana scored a sensational 79 runs for India in the Asian Games gold medal match.
  • India posted a strong total of 216 for 3 against Sri Lanka.
  • Shafali Verma contributed 48, and Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten 49 for India.
  • The match is the women's cricket gold medal final at the Asian Games.

Opener Smriti Mandhana scored a sensational 79 to power defending champions India to 216 for 3 against Sri Lanka in women's cricket gold medal match at Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Mandhana's 45-ball innings was laced with seven sixes and five fours. Along with Shafali Verma (48), she added 99 runs for the first wicket before being dismissed in the 17th over.

 

Smriti Mandhana

Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Brief Scores:

India 216 for 3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Richa Ghosh 49 not out, Shafali Verma 48; Chamudi Praboda 1/34.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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