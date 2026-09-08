Smriti Mandhana breaks records, climbs T20I rankings

India opener Smriti Mandhana has made history in the Women's Asia Cup T20, not only smashing a remarkable 124 against Hong Kong, China to boost her ICC T20I ranking.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana's century against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Asia Cup T20 saw her become the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats. Photograph: ICC

Key Points Smriti Mandhana scored a remarkable 124 against Hong Kong, China, strengthening her position in the top five of the ICC T20I rankings.

Mandhana's innings helped India secure a 137-run victory and a spot in the Women's Asia Cup T20 semi-finals.

She surpassed Mithali Raj to become the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats.

The innings marked Mandhana's 18th international century, placing her at the top of the women’s international centuries list.

India opener Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position inside the top five of the ICC T20I rankings after producing a remarkable 124 against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Asia Cup T20.

The India vice-captain is just 12 rating points away from surpassing Hayley Matthews, who is in fourth place.

Mandhana's Record-Breaking Feat

Mandhana’s 64-ball innings not only helped India secure a 137-run victory and a place in the semi-finals but also saw her become the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats, surpassing Mithali Raj’s previous record of 10,868 runs.

The innings was also her 18th international century, moving her clear at the top of the women’s international centuries list.

Deepti Sharma's All-Round Contribution

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has also made notable progress in the T20I rankings.

Her contributions with both bat and ball have lifted her two slots into sixth position among the leading bowlers and she remains strong in fifth place among the all-rounders, underlining her her continued importance to India’s success in the tournament.