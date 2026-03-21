Smriti Mandhana turns heads with stunning glam transformation

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana stunned fans with a glamorous transformation at the BCCI Naman Awards, proving her style extends far beyond the cricket field.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana continues to inspire in her own quiet way. Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Key Points Smriti Mandhana debuted a glamorous look at the BCCI Naman Awards, showcasing a departure from her usual sporty style.

Mandhana wore a custom metallic blue gown by Rimzim Dadu, featuring a textured finish and structured silhouette.

The cricketer was honoured with a Barbie doll inspired by her journey, becoming the first woman cricketer to receive this recognition.

Mandhana hopes her story will inspire young girls to believe they belong and pursue their dreams.

Smriti Mandhana is known for her elegance on the field, but at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Naman Awards she showed it off the field too.

Known for her simple, sporty style, the India vice-captain surprised fans with a striking glam look. When she shared photos on Instagram, it wasn’t just the outfit that stood out -- it was how effortlessly she carried it.

She wore a custom metallic blue gown by Rimzim Dadu and looked stunning. The textured finish gave it a liquid-like shine, while the structured silhouette and flowing trail added a touch of drama without feeling over the top.

What really worked was how she kept everything else simple.

Mandhana's Inspiring Influence

And beyond the fashion moment, Mandhana continues to inspire in her own quiet way. She was recently honoured with a Barbie doll inspired by her journey -- the first woman cricketer to receive one.

‘Still processing this… seeing a Barbie inspired by my journey is something I never imagined,’ she shared, adding that if her story helps even one girl believe she belongs, ‘that means everything’.