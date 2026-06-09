Mandhana Opens Up On Menstruation In Cricket

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana bravely sheds light on the rarely discussed challenges of managing menstruation while playing professional cricket

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana's revelation brings attention to an often-unspoken aspect of women's sports. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana, India vice-captain, openly discussed managing menstruation during high-level cricket matches.

She shared a personal anecdote from a Test match, highlighting the practical challenges faced by female athletes.

Her comments prompt a discussion on whether cricket's rules should evolve to accommodate menstrual health.

The discussion aims to push for greater understanding and support for professional women athletes.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has opened up about a rarely discussed aspect of women’s cricket -- managing menstruation while playing at the highest level, bringing attention to an issue often left unspoken in the sport.

In a candid Instagram video shared on Snippet Of Cricket, Mandhana reflected on an experience from a Test match where she found herself dealing with her period while still out in the middle. It was personal, unfiltered, and unusually open for a professional cricketer used to operating within the tight boundaries of public image.

Smriti Mandhana's Candid Revelation

‘I play for India, and that's exactly the mindset that keeps me going,’ she said.

‘When you put on the jersey, you have to do justice to the role that has been given to you. Sometimes, your own period pain doesn’t come in between.’

Mandhana also shared a small but revealing moment from the match.

‘I remember telling the umpire that this is the most random request I have made -- running to wear a pad. The umpire didn’t have a choice because I was also wearing white and she understood,’ she recalled.

Addressing Menstrual Health In Cricket

Cricket’s laws do allow for players to leave the field with umpire permission but they were never written with menstrual health in mind.

Mandhana’s decision to speak about it changes that. It pushes a private, often invisible reality into public view -- not as an exception, but as part of the lived experience of professional women athletes. And in doing so, it raises a simple but overdue question for administrators: if the game has evolved, should its understanding of the female body evolve with it?

She has already done the difficult part by speaking openly. The next step, perhaps, belongs to the rulebook.