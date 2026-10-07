'Fantastic ten years': Mandhana salutes Harmanpreet's decade of leadership

Smriti Mandhana, the new captain of the India women's cricket team, lauded Harmanpreet Kaur's "fantastic" decade-long leadership, marking a significant transition in Indian women's cricket.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur has been named in the both the T20I and ODI squads, led by Smriti Mandhana, for the Zimbabwe series. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Smriti Mandhana, the newly appointed India women's cricket team captain, praised Harmanpreet Kaur's "fantastic" leadership on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain across formats on Tuesday, concluding a decade-long tenure.

Kaur's captaincy included leading the team to a maiden ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and two Asian Games gold medals in 2023 and 2026.

Mandhana will begin her full-time captaincy with the home T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to be a part of the Indian side.

The newly appointed India women's cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday hailed her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership stint as "fantastic" and hoped to continue the journey together for some more time.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Captaincy Legacy

Harmanpreet stepped down as captain across formats on Tuesday, bringing curtains down on a decade-long captaincy tenure in which she led the team to its maiden ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and two Asian Games gold medals in 2023 and 2026.

"Its been a pleasure playing with you for so many years," Mandhana wrote on her Instagram page.

"Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation," she added.

Mandhana, now an all-format leader, will start her full-time captaincy job with the home T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, thanked Harmanpreet for her leadership.

"Congratulations on everything you've achieved. Thanks for the years of leadership and for everything you did for the team!," Jemimah wrote.

Harmanpreet will continue to be a part of the Indian side and was named in both the squads for the Zimbabwe series.

• BCCI Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Outgoing Harmanpreet Kaur