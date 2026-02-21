HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Smriti, Jemimah guide India to 176/6 in T20I series decider vs Australia

Smriti, Jemimah guide India to 176/6 in T20I series decider vs Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
2 Minutes Read
February 21, 2026 16:03 IST

Smriti Mandhana-3rd T20I-Australia

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana scored a stroke-filled 55-ball 82 in the third and final T20I against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

  • Smriti Mandhana scored a blistering 55-ball 82 as India posted 176/6 in the T20I series decider against Australia.
  • Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a valuable 59 off 46 balls and formed a crucial 121-run partnership with Mandhana.
  • India recovered from an early setback to dominate the middle overs.

India, riding on a blazing half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues, scored a competitive 176 for 6 in the deciding third and final Women's T20I against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday.

India endured a slightly tricky start as Shafali Verma departed early (7), continuing a disappointing run in the series that has seen her fall short of her potential.

 

But Mandhana (82 off 55 balls; 8x4, 3x6); and Rodrigues (59 off 46 balls; 4x4) stitched together a 121-run stand to guide India to a decent total.

Attempting to take on a fuller delivery from pace stalwart Kim Garth outside off stump, Shafali went for a lofted shot straight down the ground but failed to get the desired distance. Annabel Sutherland settled comfortably under the skier at mid-on, with India at 19 for 1 in the 3rd over.

Mandhana, Jemimah dominate middle overs

Jemimah Rodrigues-half-century-Australia

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century, her 33rd in T20Is. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Mandhana and Jemimah cut loose in the sixth over bowled by Sophie Molineux, collecting three boundaries in a 14-run burst that firmly put India back on track.

At the end of the Powerplay, India were 54 for 1.

Both Mandhana and Jemimah kept the scoreboard ticking, with Mandhana in a particularly punishing mood. She took on leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in the ninth over -- Wareham's first -- executing a powerful sweep that bisected deep square leg and deep midwicket to perfection. At the halfway mark, India were 86 for 1.

Mandhana brought up her half-century in style, reaching the milestone off 38 balls with a six off pacer Darcie Brown in the 12th over.

India soon raced to the 100-run mark in just 71 balls.

