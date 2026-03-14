Smriti Mandhana inspires a generation -- now in textbooks

Smriti Mandhana's growing influence goes beyond cricket as the India star features in a Class 5 textbook, inspiring young students while continuing to shine globally with major titles and awards.

When a sportsperson finds a place in a school textbook, it is often a sign that their influence has moved far beyond the boundaries of the playing field. That is exactly what has happened with Smriti Mandhana, whose remarkable journey in cricket is now inspiring children across classrooms in India.

Mandhana has been featured in a Class 5 Semester 2 textbook published by Orient BlackSwan, which covers Science, Social Studies and General Knowledge, an X user Anu revealed on her handle.

In one chapter, a young boy learns about a women’s cricket player from his parents and is inspired by her story -- a narrative clearly designed to encourage children to look up to sporting heroes beyond gender and dream big.

For many young readers, Mandhana represents more than just a successful cricketer. She symbolises determination, confidence and the growing visibility of women in sport. Over the past few years, she has become one of the most recognisable faces of women's cricket in India, admired not only for her elegant batting but also for her leadership and consistency at the highest level.

History-maker Mandhana inspires new gen

IMAGE: The chapter featuring Smriti Mandhana in a Class 5 textbook. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu/X

The 28-year-old left-hander has enjoyed a string of remarkable achievements in recent seasons. She captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to their maiden title in the Women's Premier League in 2024, a landmark moment that further elevated the profile of the tournament and women’s cricket in India.

Mandhana also played a role in India women's national cricket team lifting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, adding another milestone to her already impressive résumé. That same year, she was honoured with the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year, recognising both her on-field achievements and her impact as a role model.

Her growing stature in the global game was highlighted again recently when she was directly signed by Manchester Originals Women during The Hundred player draft on March 11.

Mandhana's most meaningful contribution lies in the inspiration she offers to young girls and boys, who now see women's cricket as a career worth pursuing. The fact that her story has entered school textbooks suggests that her influence is already shaping the mindset of the next generation.