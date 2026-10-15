Smriti Mandhana era begins: India's T20 woes in focus

Smriti Mandhana takes the reins as captain of the Indian women's T20 team, kicking off a crucial three-match series against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Friday, as India seeks to strengthen its T20 performance.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana will lead India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana will captain the Indian women's T20 team in a three-match series against Zimbabwe starting on Friday in Raipur.

India aims to refine their T20 game, addressing weaknesses in batting momentum, fielding, and bowling potency after premature exits in recent T20 World Cups.

The team faces challenges in the middle-order batting, with Harmanpreet Kaur under pressure and a need for more power hitters to support Richa Ghosh.

Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, enters the series with confidence after beating the West Indies in an ODI last month, presenting a good challenge for India.

The series will be followed by three ODIs in Vadodara, providing an extended opportunity for both teams to compete.

India will look to majorly refine their T20 game when the era of new captain Smriti Mandhana begins with a three-match series against a zealful Zimbabwe in Raipur on Friday.

It will be the first time India and Zimbabwe face each other in a bilateral series.

India recently reaffirmed their dominance at the Asian level but they remain very much a work in progress in international cricket, especially in the shortest format.

The back-to-back premature exits in the T20 World Cup have exposed chinks in their armour. India need improvement in all three departments of the game if they are to consistently challenge the likes of Australia.

India's T20 Challenges And Areas For Improvement

India won a path-breaking ODI World Cup at home last year but lifting the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy at home early next year would be a tougher task.

On the batting front, the team is struggling to maintain momentum in the middle overs following the flying starts provided by Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

The number three spot has become a case of musical chairs and the form of Mandhana's predecessor, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been a concern for a while.

Now playing as a specialist batter in the side, Harmanpreet will be under more pressure to deliver. India also need to groom more power hitters to support Richa Ghosh in the lower-order.

Batting And Fielding Concerns For India

The fielding has let the team down on a number of occasions and needs significant improvement. In the bowling department, the recent rise of Nandni Sharma has been a big positive but overall the pace attack needs more potency to strike regularly in all phases of the game.

Spin has been India's strength traditionally with the young Shree Charani standing out. Of late, veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma has troubled the batters with her off-spin.

For regular breakthroughs in the middle overs, leg-break bowler Prema Rawat needs to be given an extended run to flourish.

The fresh faces in the squad include Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita.

Zimbabwe Series: Opportunity For Both Teams

The series presents an ideal opportunity for high on confidence Zimbabwe after beating the West Indies in an ODI last month.

The squad will be captained by Josephine Nkomo.

Both teams will travel to Vadodara for three ODIs following the T20s.