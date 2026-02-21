3rd T20I: Jemimah's knock calmed me down, says Smriti after series win

'I think beating Australia in Australia is something really special. I'm really happy for the team and glad that I could contribute.'

IMAGE: India women celebrate after beating Australia in the third T20I in Adelaide to register their first series win Down Under since 2016. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India secured their first T20I series win in Australia since 2016 with a 17-run victory over Australia in the third T20I.

India rode on Smriti Mandhana's 82 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 59.

Mandhana credited Jemimah's aggressive approach for helping her find her rhythm after a slow start.

Harmanpreet Kaur praised the team effort and emphasised the importance of taking wickets.

Australia's captain Sophie Molineux acknowledged that losing key wickets at crucial moments impacted their chase.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the bold approach of Jemimah Rodrigues helped her find the perfect rhythm after a tepid beginning to the innings, which played a defining role in her side's thrilling 17-run victory over Australia in the third and final T20I in Adelaide on Saturday.

Mandhana played a match-setting 82 and, alongside Jemimah who contributed 59, forged a 121-run partnership that propelled India to 176 for 6 before the bowlers stifled Australia for 159 for 9.

"When she came in, I think I was 16-ball 15 (runs) and still getting my timing and she came in, got three or four boundaries, got the momentum going and I could take some time," Mandhana said in the post-match presentation.

"Those small things don't really get noticed, but I feel when she (Jemimah) came in and got those quick 2-3 boundaries, it calmed me down as well. So, credit to her for coming in and playing that sort of a knock," said Mandhana about her innings, which helped India women win their first T20I series Down Under after 2016.

Mandhana said that beating a formidable side like Australia was a remarkable achievement but added that the team's focus now shifts to their next challenge, the three-match ODI series starting in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"It was good to contribute to the series win. I think beating Australia in Australia is something really special. I'm really happy for the team and glad that I could contribute. Jemi (Rodrigues) coming in and making me run all those twos, but yeah, I think it's a really good partnership between Jemi and me.

"I think we did beat them in 2016 back when we had come here, but I think we've played T20 after a very long time in Australia, so beating them is really nice, but we will move on to the ODI series and not celebrate too much," added Mandhana.

Teamwork and bowling strategy

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who promoted Richa Ghosh to No. 4 and came in at the tail end of the innings, praised Mandhana and Jemimah, and emphasised the need of a committed bowling attack to beat a side like Australia.

"It (win) means a lot, I think it's a complete team effort. So really good to see that everybody's coming up and contributing for the team. I think every partnership was very important for us. That's what we discussed in the team meetings, that we have to be there. We have to keep taking the responsibility, They both played a very big role.

"The (bowling) plans are very simple. I think whenever we take 10 wickets, we are always on the winning side. It was very clear that, a side like that, when you know you have so many batters, it's only about taking wickets. It's not easy but I think the bowlers did a really great job for us," added Harmanpreet.

Molineux rues losing key wickets

Australia's newly-appointed skipper Sophie Molineux admitted that losing key wickets derailed their chase.

"We actually thought we kept them to a good score. It was a pretty good wicket, we lost some pretty important wickets at the wrong time."

Molineux said the team was unable to give stalwart Ellyse Perry a fitting gift on her 350th match milestone.

"It was a bit of a bugger, we couldn't get the result for her tonight, but yeah, she's a special person, special cricketer. She's done so much for the game, for our team, continues to, and here's to 350 more."

She said the team would be motivated for the upcoming ODI series, with Alyssa Healy set for her final act.

"I think Midge (Healy) is going to bring an injection of some real excitement, it's going to be her last four games for Australia (3 ODIs and one-off Test), and we're going to do everything possible to send her off on the right note," she said