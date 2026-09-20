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Smriti Mandhana Creates T20I History at Asian Games

By REDIFF CRICKET September 20, 2026 11:15 IST 1 Minute Read
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Smriti Mandhana rewrote the T20I record books on Sunday, becoming the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is.
  • She surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs.
    • Mandhana reached the milestone in her 178th T20I, in 171 innings.

Smriti Mandhana added another milestone to her glittering T20I career on Sunday, becoming the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh.

Mandhana Rewrites T20I Record Book

The India vice-captain reached the landmark after scoring eight runs in the third over, moving past New Zealand great Suzie Bates at the top of the run charts.

The 30-year-old achieved the feat in her 178th T20I, doing so in 171 innings, while Bates had scored 4,758 runs in 178 innings. Mandhana had missed India's quarter-final win over Japan on Friday.

She is also the format's most prolific batter for 50-plus scores, with two centuries and 36 fifties.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana is also India's leading six-hitter in T20Is and has now completed the milestone of 100 sixes.

More News Coverage

MandhanaIndiaBangladeshAsian GamesSuzie Bates

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