Smriti Mandhana Creates T20I History at Asian Games

Smriti Mandhana rewrote the T20I record books on Sunday, becoming the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is.

She surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs. Mandhana reached the milestone in her 178th T20I, in 171 innings.

Smriti Mandhana added another milestone to her glittering T20I career on Sunday, becoming the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh.

Mandhana Rewrites T20I Record Book

The India vice-captain reached the landmark after scoring eight runs in the third over, moving past New Zealand great Suzie Bates at the top of the run charts.

The 30-year-old achieved the feat in her 178th T20I, doing so in 171 innings, while Bates had scored 4,758 runs in 178 innings. Mandhana had missed India's quarter-final win over Japan on Friday.

She is also the format's most prolific batter for 50-plus scores, with two centuries and 36 fifties.

Mandhana is also India's leading six-hitter in T20Is and has now completed the milestone of 100 sixes.