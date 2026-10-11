Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate for girls' empowerment

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India, leveraging her influence to champion equal opportunities, health, and well-being for adolescent girls.

IMAGE: In her new role, Smriti Mandhana will support UNICEF India's efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead. Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Key Points Smriti Mandhana, India women's cricket captain, has been appointed a celebrity advocate for UNICEF India.

Her role will focus on promoting equal opportunities, health, and well-being for adolescent girls.

The announcement coincided with the International Day of the Girl, highlighting girls' rights and potential.

Mandhana expressed honour and emphasised that every child deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential.

Newly-appointed India women's cricket captain Smriti Mandhana has been named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India, with the organisation seeking to leverage her influence to promote equal opportunities, health and well-being for adolescent girls.

Promoting Girls' Rights and Potential

The announcement was made on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls' rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.

In her new role, Mandhana will support UNICEF India's efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead.

Mandhana's Vision for Empowerment

"I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential," Mandhana said.

Support from Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is associated with UNICEF as its Regional Ambassador for South Asia and a long-time partner, welcomed the move.

"Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children's rights off it," Tendulkar tweeted.

An Arjuna Award recipient, Mandhana was appointed captain of the Indian women's cricket team earlier this week after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.