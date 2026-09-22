Smriti Makes History, First Woman To Reach 11K Runs

Smriti Mandhana has etched her name in history, becoming the first woman cricketer to surpass 11,000 international runs during the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana becomes the first woman to score 11,000 international runs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana became the first woman cricketer to score 11,000 international runs during the Asian Games final.

She achieved this milestone while playing against Sri Lanka for the gold medal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Mandhana, the India vice-captain, needed only 13 runs and reached the landmark in just 10 balls.

The 30-year-old left-hander has represented India in nine Tests, 120 ODIs, and 179 T20Is.

She also holds the record for the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is.

Smriti Mandhana made history in the Asian Games final on Tuesday, becoming the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 international runs as India took on Sri Lanka for the gold medal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The India vice-captain needed just 13 runs to reach the landmark and got there in only 10 balls, adding another remarkable milestone to her illustrious career.

Mandhana's Illustrious Career

The 30-year-old left-hander from Maharashtra, who is also the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is, made her international debut against Bangladesh in a T20I in Vadodara on April 5, 2013.

She has since represented India in nine Tests, 120 ODIs and 179 T20Is, scoring 788 runs in Tests and 5,411 in ODIs.

Breaking Records

Mandhana became the leading run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh on Sunday.

She has now added another first to her name, becoming the first woman to cross the 11,000-run mark in international cricket.