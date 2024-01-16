News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith set to take over opener's role as Australia face inexperienced Windies

Smith set to take over opener's role as Australia face inexperienced Windies

January 16, 2024 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Steve Smith will step into now-retired David Warner’s shoes as Australia take on Windies. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pat Cummins confirmed Australia's new-look batting line-up on Tuesday with Steve Smith to open and Cameron Green at number four in the team to face West Indies in the first Test at Adelaide Oval from Wednesday.

Smith, one of the best batsmen of his generation, was a late candidate to replace David Warner after the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of Australia's sweep of their three-match series against Pakistan over the New Year.

His move up the order makes way for 24-year-old Green to slot in and play his 25th Test in the position where he has been a prolific run-scorer for Western Australia.

 

"We were pretty open that we thought Cam Green was in our top six batters and really all there was to iron out was the details around the order," captain Cummins told reporters in Adelaide.

"It wasn't until around then that we started chatting seriously to (Smith) and found out just how keen he was ...

"It all made sense to get Smithy into a position that he'd love to bat in, and Green into a spot (he) knows pretty well."

With all-rounders Green and Mitch Marsh in the team, Cummins has plenty of bowling options to take the pressure off him and fellow quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc as they all play their fourth test of the home summer.

Windies missing Holder, Mayers 

West Indies are without their best all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers with the duo having preferred to play in lucrative Twenty20 leagues.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite also named his team on Tuesday and confirmed that Kavem Hodge and all-rounder Justin Greaves would make their Test debuts in the middle order with quick Shamar Joseph also winning his first cap.

"I'm expecting a lot of fight from the guys, obviously guys relatively new to Test cricket and they've got to show the world their worth," said Brathwaite.

"We've got to work extremely hard and we have to believe in ourselves."

Once the most feared of tourists when their famed pacemen terrorised batsmen on Australia's hard decks, West Indies have not tasted victory Down Under in 16 matches going back to their last win in Perth in 1997.

Australia won a day-night Test by 419 runs at Adelaide in December 2022 -- the biggest win by runs in Test history -- as they swept West Indies in a two-match series. The second Test this year is a pink ball test in Brisbane starting on Jan. 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?
Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?
Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth
Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth
Why Pakistan's cricketers are feeling 'restless'
Why Pakistan's cricketers are feeling 'restless'
Trump wins Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump wins Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
'This Is A Judgment For The Ages'
'This Is A Judgment For The Ages'
1st BJP vs INDIA fight: AAP, Cong tie up for key poll
1st BJP vs INDIA fight: AAP, Cong tie up for key poll
Muted Q3, stock rally limit upside for GCPL
Muted Q3, stock rally limit upside for GCPL

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Can't blame players for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture'

'Can't blame players for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture'

Smith to assume new role as Australia's Test opener

Smith to assume new role as Australia's Test opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances