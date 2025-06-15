HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Smith ruled out of West Indies clash

Smith ruled out of West Indies clash

June 15, 2025 16:31 IST

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith was taken to hospital for x-rays but no surgery was required. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith will miss Australia’s first Test against the West Indies in Barbados later this month and could sit out the entire three-Test series with a finger injury, captain Pat Cummins said.

Smith, one of the mainstays of the Australian team, suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger fielding on the third day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s on Friday, missing the rest of the match.

He was taken to hospital for x-rays but no surgery was required. However, he faces some time on the sidelines.

 

"I'd say first Test maybe unlikely, and then go from there, but it's a bit early to tell," Cummins said after Australia's surprise defeat against a South Africa team that wrapped up their five-wicket victory on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Smith was standing far closer to the stumps than normal when he dropped South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had scored two runs but went on to hit 66 in a significant contribution to his team’s success.

Australia begin their three-Test series in the Caribbean in Bridgetown over June 25-29 and play the other two Tests in Grenada and Jamaica.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
