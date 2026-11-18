In a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter, Bihar delivered a stunning upset by chasing down Delhi's massive total of 224, making Yash Dhull's brilliant 125 in vain.

IMAGE: Delhi’s Yash Dhull celebrates his century. Photograph: Yash Dhull/Instagram

Key Points Yash Dhull scored a spectacular 59-ball 125 for Delhi, featuring 16 fours and seven sixes.

Delhi posted a strong total of 224 for five in 20 overs, aided by Tejasvi Dahiya's 51 off 25 balls.

Bihar successfully chased down 225, reaching 227 for eight with a ball to spare, securing a two-wicket victory.

Opener Ayush Loharuka (50 off 22 balls) and Bipin Saurabh (49 off 19 balls) provided a rapid start for Bihar's chase.

Mayank Kumar (24 not out) and Prashant Singh (13 not out) sealed the win for Bihar with a crucial 37-run ninth-wicket partnership.

Yash Dhull scored a superb 59-ball 125 but Bihar stunned star-studded Delhi by two wickets in a last-over thriller in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B match in Indore on Wednesday.

Dhull's Explosive Century Powers Delhi

Dhull's hurricane innings, which contained 16 fours and seven sixes, along with wicketkeeper batter Tejasvi Dahiya's breezy fifty, powered Delhi to a strong 224 for five in 20 overs.

Dahiya made 51 off 25 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

Together the Delhi batters made 126 runs in just 8.5 overs for an entertaining fourth-wicket stand that lifted them from 81 for three to 207 for four.

Skipper Priyansh Arya and seasoned batter Nitish Rana failed to get going.

Medium pacer Raghavendra Pratap was the most successful bowler for Bihar, taking three wickets.

Bihar's Resilient Chase Secures Thrilling Win

In reply, Bihar rode on small yet consistent contributions from batters throughout the order to reach 227 for eight with a ball to spare.

Opener Ayush Loharuka (50, 22b) and one-down batter Bipin Saurabh (49, 19b) struck at rate in excess of 200, adding 92 runs in a mere 5.4 overs.

Bihar reached 117 for two in just 7.3 overs, and the subsequent batters used that platform to mount a strong chase despite regular setbacks.

At 189 for eight in 16.3 overs, Bihar all but seemed to have lost the match.

But the ninth wicket pair of Mayank Kumar (24 not out, 13b) and Prashant Singh (13 not out, 8b) added 37 runs to take Bihar home.

Match Summary

Delhi: 224/5 in 20 overs (Yash Dhull 125, Tejasvi Dahiya 51; Raghavendra Pratap 3/44) lost to Bihar: 227/8 in 19.5 overs (Ayush Loharuka 50, Bipin Saurabh 49, Mayank Kumar 24 not out; Digvesh Rathi 3/47) by 2 wickets.