SMAT: Rahane, Surya dazzle in Mumbai's dominant win

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane struck a 33-ball 62 as defending champions Mumbai began their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 tournament by crushing Railways, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defending champions Mumbai made a confident start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, defeating Railways by seven wickets, with India players Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav making vital contributions in a Group A match in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Mumbai had little trouble overhauling the modest target of 158 with Rahane clobbering a 33-ball 62, studded with four boundaries and five sixes, at the top to help the star-studded side finish the chase with 25 balls to spare.

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar, who shared a 51-run stand with Rahane for the second wicket, struck an equally belligerent 30-ball 47 on his return to the field after a 2-1 away series win against Australia in the five-match T20 series earlier this month.

Railways, led by former India player Karn Sharma, were off to a poor start, losing their openers for just 19 runs before former India U-19 player Mohammad Saif brought some stability with a well-made 48 in the company of young Ravi Singh (26 off 19 balls) and Ashutosh Sharma (61 off 30 balls).

After Saif departed with Railways still in trouble at 113/4, it was Sharma who gave a mighty push by smashing seven boundaries and three maximums to give some respectability to the score.

Sharma, who holds the record for the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian, struck at a rate of nearly 204, making the Mumbai bowlers, led by skipper Shardul Thakur, look pedestrian.

Thakur (1/15) and Shivam Dube (1/11) got a wicket each.

Mumbai never looked in trouble after they got a strong start, thanks to Rahane, while Ayush Mhatre struck 18.

By the time Rahane departed, Mumbai were in the driver's seat at 113/2 and Suryakumar, who is likely to play most of the SMAT matches to fine-tune his skills for the five-match T20I series against South Africa next month, took them over the line.

Chhattisgarh managed to defend a paltry 133 thanks to their bowlers, especially right-arm pacer Sourabh Majumdar who took three wickets, as they defeated Vidarbha by 27 runs.

Brief scores:

Railways 158 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Saif 48, Ashutosh Sharma 61; Shardul Thakur 1/15, Shivam Dube 1/11) lost to Mumbai 159 for 3 in 15.5 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 62, 47; Rahul Sharma 2/43) by 7 wickets.

Chhattisgarh 133 for 9 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 34; Yash Thakur 3/25, Harsh Dubey 2/13) beat Vidarbha 106 in 19.1 overs (Sourabh Majumdar 3/23, Shubham Agarwal 2/13, Ravi Kiran 2/10) by 27 runs.

Smaran shines in Karnataka victory, Rajasthan drub TN

Ravichandran Smaran gave another reminder about his unlimited potential with a well-timed fifty, guiding Karnataka to a five-wicket win over Uttarakhand in the opening match of Group D in Ahmedabad.

Once Uttarakhand posted a competitive 197 for five in 20 overs, Karnataka's task was cut out.

Skipper Kunal Chandela (88, 49 balls, 7x4, 5x6) and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (54, 36b, 5x4, 3x6) added 122 runs for the fourth wicket as Uttarakhand recovered from 32 for three.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa was the stand out performer for Karnataka, taking three wickets conceding 37 runs.

Karnataka slipped to 15 for two, losing Karun Nair and KL Shrijith but Mayank Agarwal and Smaran took their side to 99 through an alliance of 84 runs for the third wicket.

But quick wickets of skipper Agarwal, Smaran and Abhinav Manohar reduced Karnataka to 128 for five in 13.2 overs.

The former champions needed 70 runs off 6.4 overs at that stage.

But late-order batters Praveen Dubey (38, 24b) and Shubbang Hegde (29, 18b) knocked off those runs to take Karnataka past the target in the last ball of the match.

Left-arm pacer Rajan Kumar (3/24) was the most successful bowler for Uttarakhand.

Brief scores:

Uttarakhand 197/5 in 20 overs (Kunal Chandela 88, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 54; Vidwath Kaverappa 3/37) lost to Karnataka 198/5 in 20 overs (R Smaran 67, Praveen Dubey 38 not out, Shubhang Hegde 29 not out; Rajan Kumar 3/24) by 5 wickets.

Tripura 123 all out in 19.3 overs (M Murasingh 56, Hanuma Vihari 31; Jaydev Unadkat 3/19, Chirag Jani 3/19) lost to Saurashtra 124/6 in 16 overs (Ruchir Ahir 29 not out, Vishvaraj Jadeja 28; Swapnil Singh 2/12) by 4 wickets.

Tamil Nadu 169/8 in 20 overs (Sonu Yadav 43 not out, N Jagadeesan 29; Ashok Sharma 4/40, Manav Suthar 2/22) lost to Rajasthan: 170/4 in 16.3 overs (Deepak Hooda 76 not out, Kartik Sharma 36; T Natarajan 2/16) by 6 wickets.

Urvil Patel's 37-ball 119 powers Gujarat to 8-wkt win

Skipper Urvil Patel went on a six-hitting spree en route to an unbeaten 119 as Gujarat blew away Services by eight wickets to open their campaign on a rampaging note in a Group C fixture in Hyderabad.

Patel, making his debut as T20 captain, made a mockery of the Services attack, smashing 12 fours and 10 sixes in his whirlwind 37-ball assault.

The 27-year-old, retained by Chennai Super Kings, raced to his century in just 31 balls -- the second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.

Patel and Abhishek Sharma jointly hold the record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian, having reached the mark in 28 balls in the 2024-25 edition against Tripura and Meghalaya respectively.

In 2023, Patel had also struck a 41-ball ton against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The wicket-keeper batter shared a blistering 174-run opening stand with Aarya Desai (60 off 35) to overhaul the target of 183 in just 12.3 overs at the Gymkhana Ground.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Services managed 182 for nine with opener Gaurav Kochar top-scoring with a 37-ball 60 studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Their innings never really took off as wickets fell regularly, with Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/38) and Hemang Patel (2/21) picking up two apiece.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Punjab began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh.

Opting to bowl, Punjab restricted HP to 147 for eight, with none of the batters, including Innesh Mahajan (33) and Nikhil Gangta (35), able to convert starts.

Harpreet Brar (2/14) and Gurnoor Brar (2/32) claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Punjab cruised to 153 for five in 13.5 overs, powered by Anmolpreet Singh (43) and Salil Arora (36).

In another Group C match, Puducherry defeated Haryana by five runs.

Pougajendy Akash smashed a 23-ball 60 as Puducherry posted 201 for nine, riding on a solid show by the top and middle-order batsmen after Haryana opted to bowl.

In reply, Haryana could only manage 196 for six, despite a 47-ball 90 by opener Arsh Ranga and a 31-ball 52 by Yashvardhan Dalal.

Skipper Aman Khan (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets.

Brief scores:

Gujarat 183/2 in 12.3 overs (Urvil Patel 119 not out; Mohit Rathee 2/39) beat Services 182/9 in 20 overs (Gaurav Kochar 60; Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/38, Hemang Patel 2/21) by 8 wickets

Punjab 153/5 in 13.5 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 43; Vaibhav Arora 2/23) beat Himachal Pradesh 147/8 in 20 overs (Innesh Mahajan 33, Nikhil Gangta 35; Harpreet Brar 2/14) by 8 runs.

Puducherry 201/9 in 20 overs (Pougajendy Akash 60; Nishant Sindhu 2/28) beat Haryana 196 for 6 in 20 overs (Arsh Ranga 90; Aman Khan 4/28) by five runs.