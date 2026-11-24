Bengal's powerful batting display, featuring explosive fifties from Abhishek Porel and Karan Lal, secured a commanding 93-run victory over Uttar Pradesh, propelling them closer to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League.

IMAGE: Abhishek Porel scored half-century during Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: CAB/Instagram

Key Points Bengal defeated Uttar Pradesh by 93 runs in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

Abhishek Porel scored 69 runs and Karan Lal remained unbeaten with 82 runs off 29 balls, leading Bengal to 201 for three in 15 overs.

Bengal's victory moves them closer to the Super League, placing them second in Group A with 16 points.

Pradipta Pramanik was the pick of the Bengal bowlers, taking three wickets.

Other matches saw Karnataka beat Rajasthan by four wickets and Chandigarh defeat Mizoram by 58 runs.

Opener Abhishek Porel and middle-order batter Karan Lal slammed quickfire fifties as Bengal hammered Uttar Pradesh by 93 runs in a Group A match to move closer to the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Bengal's Dominant Performance

Bengal (NRR: +2.2) now have 16 points from six matches and occupy second place on the points table.

Baroda are at the top of Group A with 16 points from five matches, but have a better net run rate of +2.3.

Rajasthan also have 16 points but remain in third place because of an inferior NRR of +1.2.

Asked to bat first, Bengal piled up a challenging 201 for three in a match that was reduced to 15 overs per side.

Porel led the charge with a 39-ball 69 and shared a 108-run third-wicket stand with Lal in just over seven overs.

Key Contributions And Match Summary

After Porel's departure, Lal, who made an unbeaten 82 off 29 balls (5x4, 8x6), carried Bengal past the 200-run mark.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh were never in contention, eventually finishing at 108 for seven in 15 overs.

Skipper Karan Sharma scored 27 for UP, but that was not enough on the day.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik led Bengal's bowling with a three-wicket haul.

Brief scores

Bengal: 201/3 in 15 overs (Abhishek Porel 69, Karan Lal 82 not out) beat Uttar Pradesh: 108/7 in 15 overs (Karan Sharma 27; Pradipta Pramanik 3/15) by 93 runs.

Rajasthan: 113 all out in 15.3 overs (Himanshu Nehra 53; Shikhar Shetty 4/26) lost to Karnataka: 114/6 in 16 overs (KL Shrijith 33, R Smaran 25 not out; Manav Suthar 2/17) by four wickets.

Chandigarh: 187/8 in 20 overs (Shivam Bhambri 61, Sanyam Saini 32; Kuldip Yadav 3/34) beat Mizoram: 129/6 in 20 overs (Jehu Anderson 50 not out; Hardik Chowdhary 3/21) by 58 runs.