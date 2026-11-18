Bengal showcased a dominant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel leading their team to a convincing seven-wicket victory over defending champions Jharkhand on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Easwaran led Bengal's chase with an unbeaten 61 against Jharkhand. Photograph: Abhimanyu Easwaran/Instagram

Key Points Bengal defeated defending champions Jharkhand by seven wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match on Wednesday.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran anchored Bengal's chase with an unbeaten 61 runs off 48 balls.

Abishek Porel provided a strong start, scoring 49 runs off 34 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Jharkhand posted 148 for seven, with Virat Singh (45*) and Shikhar Mohan (42) being the top scorers.

Bengal's bowlers, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, and Rishabh Chaudhary, each picked up two wickets to restrict Jharkhand.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran struck an unbeaten 61 while Abishek Porel contributed 49 as Bengal chased down Jharkhand's 148 for seven to register a seven-wicket victory in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Easwaran And Porel Lead Chase

Chasing 149, Bengal reached the target in 18.4 overs, with Easwaran anchoring the innings with a 48-ball knock, comprising six fours and a six. Porel provided the early impetus with a 34-ball 49, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

The duo added 92 runs for the second wicket after Bengal lost Karan Lal (10) early. Porel fell at the team score of 106 in the 13th over.

Shakir Gandhi chipped in with 14 off nine balls before Yuvraj Keswani remained unbeaten on 11 to help Bengal complete the chase.

Jharkhand's Batting Effort

Earlier, Virat Singh top-scored for defending champions Jharkhand with an unbeaten 45 off 37 balls, while Shikhar Mohan made 42 off 26 deliveries to help their side post 148 for seven after being asked to bat first.

Utkarsh Singh also made a useful 23 off 18 balls, while Anukul Roy contributed 17.

Bengal's Strong Bowling Display

For Bengal, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh and Rishabh Chaudhary picked up two wickets apiece.

Bengal's bowlers kept Jharkhand in check, with Ghosh returning figures of 2/23 from his four overs, while Mukesh conceded 36 runs in his four overs.