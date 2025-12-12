HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SMAT: Arora's ton in vain as Jharkhand down Punjab

SMAT: Arora's ton in vain as Jharkhand down Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

December 12, 2025 18:13 IST

Andhra Pradesh's Nitish Kumar Reddy picked a hat-trick against Madhya Pradesh in the Syrd Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Friday

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh's Nitish Kumar Reddy picked a hat-trick against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Friday. Photograph: Gujarat Titans//X

Salil Arora made a sparkling 125 for Punjab, but batters fired in unison as Jharkhand scored an impressive six-wicket win in their Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ambi, Maharashtra, on Friday.

 

Arora's knock (45b, 9x4, 11x6), in which the hundred came in 39 balls, helped Punjab post a solid 235 for six in 20 overs after getting reduced to 28 for two.

Arora punished Sushant Mishra, clobbering the left-arm pacer for three sixes and a four in the final over of the innings to lift Punjab to an imposing total.

The IPL scouts would have taken note of Arora's batting, just four days ahead of next week's mini auction, and who has been included in the Rs 30 lakh group.

Arora can double up as a wicketkeeper-batter but on this day Punjab skipper Prabhsimran Singh donned the big gloves.

But led by Kumar Kushagra (82 not out, 46b), skipper Ishan Kishan (47, 23b), Anukul Roy (37, 17b) and Pankaj Kumar (39, 18b), Jharkhand hunted down the target in 18.1 overs. Jharkhand made 237 for four. 

Reddy's all-round show not enough

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made 25 and took three wickets for Andhra but Madhya Pradesh emerged a four-wicket victor in a low-scoring match. Reddy picked a hat-trick but it was not enough as MP rode on Rishabh Chouhan's 47 to cross the finish line.

Brief scores:

Punjab: 235/6 in 20 overs (Salil Arora 125 not out; Sushant Mishra 2/47) lost to Jharkhand: 237/4 in 18.1 overs (Kumar Kushagra 86 not out, Ishan Kishan 47) by 6 wickets.

Andhra: 112 all out in 19.1 overs (KS Bharat 39; Nitish Kumar Reddy 25; Shivam Shukla 4/23, Tripuresh Singh 3/31) lost to Madhya Pradesh: 113/6 in 17.3 overs (Rishabh Chouhan 47, Rahul Batham 35 not out; Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/17) by 4 wickets.

Rajasthan: 132/8 in 20 overs (Shubham Garhwal 33, Mahipal Lomror 37 not out; Anshul Kamboj 2/24, Ishant Bhardwaj 2/24) lost to Haryana: 133/3 in 16.2 overs (Ankit Kumar 60; Rahul Chahar 1/17).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

GT coach Nehra takes sarcastic dig at Gill's critics
GT coach Nehra takes sarcastic dig at Gill's critics
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters
How SA handed India their biggest loss at home in T20Is
How SA handed India their biggest loss at home in T20Is
Captain Surya Takes Onus After India Collapse in Mullanpur
Captain Surya Takes Onus After India Collapse in Mullanpur
T20 World Cup Tickets Now on Sale From Rs 100!
T20 World Cup Tickets Now on Sale From Rs 100!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian sisters take Internet by storm7:05

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian...

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!1:13

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO