SMAT 2026: Shami, SKY, Shaw among stars with point to prove

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 is set to ignite the domestic cricket season, offering a critical stage for emerging talents and seasoned veterans to showcase their skills and vie for coveted IPL contracts ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.

IMAGE: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy offers players a chance to impress IPL franchises ahead of the mini-auction. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 begins on Saturday, serving as a vital platform for players to secure IPL contracts ahead of the December 16 mini-auction.

Young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15-year-old Bihar captain) and veterans such as Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, and Manish Pandey are looking to make a strong impact.

Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, among others, aim for productive performances to aid their limited-overs national team comeback bids or strengthen their IPL prospects.

Players like Yash Dayal and Abhishek Porel will use the tournament to move past recent personal challenges and showcase their skills for IPL teams.

Defending champions Jharkhand will be without key players Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra for the initial stages both the players are in New Zealand with India and India A teams.

Young talents will look to garner attention of scouts while over-the-hill stars will hope to reclaim their lost ground when the National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starts across the country on Saturday.

The SMAT, country's premier domestic T20 competition will finish just 10 days before the IPL's mini-auction scheduled in Goa on December 16 and and gives franchises a platform to track emerging talent with focus on strengthening their squads.

The tournament is also the final opportunity for some uncapped Indian players and exciting talents to grab an IPL contract.

IPL Dreams And Emerging Talent In Focus

Ignored in 2025, Prithivi Shaw, one destined for greatness, failed to get a game last season after being signed by Delhi Capitals and would look for a formidable SMAT to get his place back at the top.

Veterans Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey along with young turks Shikhar Mohan, Prashant Veer, Shashank Singh and Digvesh Rathi are some of the players who will look to turn things around with a good tournament.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Veer, at Rs 14.2 crore, was among the most expensive uncapped picks for CSK at the last auction but he didn't make a mark in the limited opportunities that came his way.

Indian cricket's 'Boss Baby', Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will captain Bihar in their first two matches at just 15 years and will look to continue his murderous form for his state team in the tournament.

Veterans And Stars Eye National Team Comebacks

Still harbouring hopes of a comeback in national team, the likes of Mohammed Shami, T20 World Cup winning former captain Suryakumar Yadav, senior all-rounder Shardul Thakur will look for a productive show at the tournament.

Having announced his retirement from Tests last week, Shami will like to perform well and remain in IPL scheme of things. While there is little chance of an India comeback but IPL remains a motivation for the ageing stalwart.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, captained India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup but despite a strong two-year run as captain, he was dropped from the side following a dip in his batting form and a poor IPL 2026.

And once regarded as 360 degree batter, Suryakumar would be eager to prove a point to the national selectors and his detractors.

Players Aim To Overcome Past Challenges

Both Yash Dayal and Abhishek Porel went through difficult times in the last one year.

While Dayal missed an entire IPL season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year following charges related to sexual assault and he will return to the domestic circuit with Uttar Pradesh and will look for a fine show with the ball to remove the scars.

Just like Dayal, Porel, who had a strong SMAT showing last season, had to endure legal troubles after he was arrested for alleged sexual assault and he would look to make his case stronger up the order for DC but the competition is stiffer for the Bengal cricketer with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul being strong contenders for wicketkeeping duties.

Tournament Format And Defending Champions

Jharkhand are the defending champions having won their maiden title last year but they will miss the services of skipper Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra for the initial stages both the players are in New Zealand with India and India A teams.

The tournament will feature all 38 Ranji Trophy teams, who were divided into four elite groups, consisting of eight teams each, and one plate group comprising six sides.