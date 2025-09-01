India is the most dominant team in Asia Cup history, winning a record 8 titles out of 16 competitions.
The only team to win 3 titles in a row.
1984
Sunil Gavaskar-led India won the inaugural Asia Cup -- a 3-nation tournament.
India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets before they outclassed Pakistan by 54 runs in Sharjah to emerge champions by finishing top of the table.
1988
Captain Dilip Vengsarkar led India to the Asia Cup title in Dhaka, powered by Navjot Singh Sidhu's 76 in a 6 wicket win over Sri Lanka.
1990-1991
India won its 3rd Asia Cup title after an emphatic 7 wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened final at the Eden Gardens.
Sanjay Manjrekar top scored with 75 not out while Sachin Tendulkar and Captain Mohammad Azharuddin hit unbeaten fifties as India chased down 205 with ease.
1995
India made it a hat-trick of Asia Cup titles after beating Sri Lanka in the final in Sharjah.
Captain Azharuddin stroked a quickfire 90 from 89 balls while Navjot Sidhu made 84 to power India to a thumping 8 wicket victory.
2010
Having won 4 of the 1st 5 Asia Cup titles, India took 15 years to win another Asia Cup.
They ended the drought when they beat Sri Lanka in Dambulla courtesy of Gautam Gambhir's 66 and Ashish Nehra's 4/40.
2016
India won the 1st Asia Cup held in the T20 format.
Virat Kohli anchored the run chase with an unbeaten 41 from 28 balls while M S Dhoni smashed a 6 ball 20 as India won the rain-hit final against Bangladesh in Mirpur by 5 wickets.
2018
The Asia Cup returned to the ODI format but there was no stopping India.
Kedar Jadhav scored 23 not out to guide India home against Bangladesh in a last ball thriller in Dubai.
2023
India won its 8th Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final in Colombo.
Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball, taking 6/21 to send Sri Lanka crashing for 50 in 15.2 overs before India cruised to victory in the 7th over.