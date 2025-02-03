Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

Smriti Mandhana, the Best Indian International Cricketer (Female) at the BCCI Awards.
Smriti amassed 743 runs, the highest by any lady cricketer in 2024.

Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Smriti hit over 100 boundaries -- 95 fours and 6 sixes -- in 2024, showcasing her aggressive approach to the game.

Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

With an average of 57.86 and a strike rate of 95.15 in ODIs, Smriti proved a run machine.

Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Jemimah Rodrigues, an explosive middle-order batter, is the star-on-the ascendant in Indian women's cricket.
Known for her dynamic presence on the field, Jem also captures hearts off it with her musical and dance talent.

Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

At the BCCI Awards in Mumbai, Jem captivated the audience as an engaging quizmaster, highlighting her lively personality and deep passion for the game.

Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

Radha Yadav's career highlights include being part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning team and contributing to India's Asia Cup victory in Bangladesh.

Kind courtesy Radha Yadav/Instagram

Pacer Renuka Singh was the leading wicket-taker at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 11 wickets in 5 matches and an economy rate of 5.47.

Kind courtesy Renuka Singh/Instagram
 CLICK HERE