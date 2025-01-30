Kohli's 12 Year Ranji Exile Ends!

Virat Kohli is back playing a Ranji Trophy game after 12 years.
Thousands turned up at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday, January 30, to watch the legend in action.
Kohli's Ranji comeback comes on the heels of BCCI's directive that Indian players play domestic cricket when not on international duty.
He pulled out of Delhi's previous game against Saurashtra with a neck niggle.
Kohli's last Ranji appearance was between November 2 and 5, 2012 when he played against UP at the Nehru stadium in Ghaziabad.
In that Ranji game, Kohli scored 14 and 43, dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both innings.
Delhi, led by Virender Sehwag featuring India stars Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and Ashish Nehra, were beaten by Suresh Raina's UP by 6 wickets.
That was the only match Kohli played in the 2012-2013 Ranji season.
He played 4 games in 2010-2011 and scored 339 runs at an average of 56, with 2 100s.
Kohli has a decent Ranji record: 1,574 runs in 23 games at an average of 50 with 5 tons and as many 50s.
Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut against Tamil Nadu in November 2006.
He didn't have a good game, dismissed for 10, caught behind by 'keeper Mani Vikram off pacer Yo Mahesh.