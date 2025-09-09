India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has been spurred by decades of historical, political and cultural tensions.
Harish Kotian surveys infamous on-field and off-field clashes in India-Pakistan games.
More vs Miandad, 1992 World Cup
Javed Miandad mocked Kiran More for his constant appealing during the 1992 World Cup match in Sydney with 3 monkey jumps.
More had the last laugh when India won by 43 runs.
Prasad vs Sohail, 1996 World Cup
Aamir Sohail ended up with egg on his face after his reckless taunt towards Venkatesh Prasad backfired.
A charged up Prasad got revenge off the very next ball, sending Sohail's stumps for a walk and celebrated by showing the Pakistan batter the way to the pavilion.
Gambhir vs Afridi, Kanpur ODI, 2007
They nearly came to blows after colliding mid-pitch.
Umpire Ian Gould then intervened and separated them.
Afridi was fined 95% of his match fee, Gambhir 65%.
Gambhir and Afridi continue to spar on social media frequently.
Harbhajan vs Shoaib, 2010 Asia Cup
Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh were involved in a fiery clash during the match in Dambulla.
Shoaib gave Harbhajan a earful after he missed a pull shot, but the Indian came out on top after he swung Mohammed Amir for a 6 in the next over to take India to victory.
Bhajji let out a huge roar towards Shoaib, who walked away after flashing a V sign.
Tendulkar's controversial run out, Kolkata Test, 1999
Sachin collided with Shoaib Akhtar at the non-striker's end while going for a third run, which resulted in a run out.
The Eden Gardens crowd started throwing bottles at Pakistani fielders on the boundary.
Sachin came out to pacify the crowd after which the match resumed.
Once India started losing wickets, the crowd again hurled projectiles at the Pakistanis following which the stadium was emptied.
Pakistan won by 46 runs.
Pakistan fan attacks Srikkanth, Karachi Test, 1989
A man, shouting anti-India slogans, stormed onto the pitch and got into a fight with Captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth.
The two men exchanged blows before Kiran More joined in.
The intruder ripped Srikkanth's shirt before being ejected from the National stadium.
2019 World Cup, Manchester
Fans and politicians urged the team to boycott the match against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.
Despite the outrage, BCCI agreed to the game while asking the ICC to boycott countries from where 'terrorism emanates'.
A charged up India demolished Pakistan by 89 runs.
2025 ICC Champions Trophy
BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan, citing security concerns.
Pakistan threatened to boycott the tournament if it was shifted out of the country, but agreed to a hybrid model which saw India playing all its matches in Dubai.
Pakistan were knocked out in the group stages, India won the tournament.