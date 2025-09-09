India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

Tendulkar's controversial run out, Kolkata Test, 1999

Sachin collided with Shoaib Akhtar at the non-striker's end while going for a third run, which resulted in a run out.

The Eden Gardens crowd started throwing bottles at Pakistani fielders on the boundary.

Sachin came out to pacify the crowd after which the match resumed.

Once India started losing wickets, the crowd again hurled projectiles at the Pakistanis following which the stadium was emptied.

Pakistan won by 46 runs.