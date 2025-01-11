Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid turns 52 today.

Rediff.com wishes 'The Wall' a very Happy Birthday!

Known for his unmatched technique, unwavering patience, and humility, Dravid's contribution to cricket transcends mere statistics.

Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

A master of orthodox cricketing techniques, he showcased the beauty of the traditional game.

Ash Allen/Reuters

He made his debut in the second Test against England at Lords, June 20-24, 1996. He scored 95 runs in the first innings.

Vivek Prakash/Reuters

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Singapore, April 3, 1996.

A veteran of 344 games, his highest ODI score was 153 against New Zealand at Hyderabad, November 8, 1999.

Action Images/Andrew Boyers

The prolific Test batter played just one T20I vs England at Manchester, August 31, 2011, scoring 31 runs.

Philip Brown/Reuters

Played IPL games for RCB (2008-2010) and RR (2011-13), in 89 outings, his highest score was 75* for RR against Delhi Daredevils, May 1, 2013.

Philip Brown/Reuters
