Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid turns 52 today.
Rediff.com wishes 'The Wall' a very Happy Birthday!
Known for his unmatched technique, unwavering patience, and humility, Dravid's contribution to cricket transcends mere statistics.
A master of orthodox cricketing techniques, he showcased the beauty of the traditional game.
He made his debut in the second Test against England at Lords, June 20-24, 1996. He scored 95 runs in the first innings.
He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Singapore, April 3, 1996.
A veteran of 344 games, his highest ODI score was 153 against New Zealand at Hyderabad, November 8, 1999.
The prolific Test batter played just one T20I vs England at Manchester, August 31, 2011, scoring 31 runs.
Played IPL games for RCB (2008-2010) and RR (2011-13), in 89 outings, his highest score was 75* for RR against Delhi Daredevils, May 1, 2013.