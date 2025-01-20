Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

On Axar Patel's special day, his wife Meha shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring their newborn.
Meha celebrated Axar as a devoted father and husband in her heartfelt message, spreading love and joy.
Axar, named vice-captain for India's T20 series against England, continues to shine both on and off the field.
'To the most incredible dad and my forever superhero -- Happy Birthday! You love unconditionally and inspire endlessly,' Meha wrote. 'Today, tomorrow, and always, you'll be our greatest blessing.'
'Happy Birthday to the best dad and my love in the universe!' wrote Meha, making this milestone even more memorable.