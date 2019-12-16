Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The world's largest cricket arena can seat 132,000 spectators.
Equipped with LED lighting and a metro-linked skywalk, it hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup Final.
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Opened in 1853, iconic MCG seats 100,024.
Hosted the 1956 Olympics, 2006 Commonwealth Games and 2 cricket World Cup Finals (1992, 2015).
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Established in 1864, India's oldest cricket stadium and the 2nd largest has a 66,000 capacity.
Hosted 1987 World Cup Final and 2016 T20 World Cup Final.
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur
Opened in 2008, this 65,000-seat stadium has some of the biggest boundary dimensions.
It became India's 50th international venue in 2023, hosting an ODI between India and New Zealand.
Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Opened in 2018, with a capacity of 61,266 -- expandable to 65,000 -- making it Australia's 3rd largest stadium.
Adelaide Oval, Australia
Opened in 1871, a landmark sports venue with a capacity of 53,583.
Set a cricket attendance record of 55,317 during the 2017 Ashes Test.
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Opened in 2015, can seat 55,000, offers top-tier facilities for cricket, badminton, volleyball and table tennis along with an Olympic-size pool.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Opened in 2017, it has a 50,000 capacity, making it India's 5th largest cricket stadium.
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Opened in 1937, a historic cricket venue with a 50,000 capacity.
Hosted countless Tests before 1975, 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, India's 1st T20I in 2007 and 2013 ICC Women's World Cup.
Docklands Stadium, now Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
With a retractable roof and flexible oval-to-rectangular layout, rated Australia's most entertaining T20 cricket venue.
SEE: The Biggest Cricket Stadium in the World
SEE: Inside the Narendra Modi Stadium