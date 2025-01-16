5 Fastest ODI 100s By Indian Ladies

Smriti Mandhana's 70-Ball Century
On January 15, 2025, Smriti became the fastest to score a century in ODIs, achieving the feat in 70 balls against Ireland in Rajkot.
Her explosive 135 off 80 balls (12 fours, 7 sixes) set a new record; she also matched Harmanpreet Kaur's record for most sixes by an Indian woman in ODIs.
Harmanpreet Kaur's 87 Ball 100 vs South Africa
Harman's 103 off 88 balls guided India to a win against South Africa in Bengaluru (2024).
She reached 50 in 58 balls, then accelerated to score the next 50 in 29 balls, with 9 fours and 3 sixes.
Harmanpreet Kaur's 90 Ball 100 in 2017 WC Semis
In the 2017 World Cup semifinal, Harman scored a stunning 171* off 115 balls, with her 100 coming in just 90 balls. Her record-breaking knock included 20 fours and 7 sixes.
Jemimah's 90 Ball 100 vs Ireland
Jemimah's ton against Ireland in Rajkot (January 2025), places her alongside Harmanpreet for the third-fastest century by an Indian woman in ODIs.
Harleen Deol's 98 Ball 100 vs West Indies
Harleen's knock helped India set a mammoth 358 target against the Windies in Vadodara in 2024.