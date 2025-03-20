10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

The prettiest, most remarkable cricketing venues in the world offer viewing experiences like no other. The backdrop might be majestic mountains, oceans, greenery or be a venue so historic it makes every match thrillingly memorable.
HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, India
Established: 2003
Capacity: 21,200
USP: The snow-capped Himalayas are a guest at every match.
Arnos Vale, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Established: 1970s
Capacity: 18,000
USP: Smack on the Caribbean, sixers might go into the sea
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India
Established: 1864
Capacity: 68,000
USP: One of India's oldest cricket venues with a rich history in the heart of bustling Kolkata
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa
Established: 1888
Capacity: 25,000
USP: Table Mountain and Devil's Peak are permanent spectators.
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
Established: 1871
Capacity: 53,500
USP: Heritage scoreboard, Oval Hotel, picturesque location with St Peter's Cathedral forming the backdrop
Lord’s Cricket Ground, Westminister, England
Established: 1814
Capacity: 31,100
USP: History, history, history, Home of Cricket
Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka
Established: 1876
Capacity: 35,000
USP: Beside the Indian Ocean and Galle Fort
Lynton & Lynmouth CC, Devon, England
Established: 1876
USP: Cossetted by soaring cliffs and rock formations in a place nicknamed Little Switzerland
Queenstown Event Centre, Queenstown, Otago, South Island, New Zealand
Established: 1997
Capacity: 19,000
USP: Sandwiched between the snow-clad Remarkables and the Lake Wakatipu
Beausejour Stadium or Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Established: 2002
Capacity: 15,000
USP: Close to Rodney Bay and crowded with hills.