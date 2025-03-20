10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

The prettiest, most remarkable cricketing venues in the world offer viewing experiences like no other. The backdrop might be majestic mountains, oceans, greenery or be a venue so historic it makes every match thrillingly memorable.

Pic: Kind courtesy Shahid Mehmood/Wikimedia Commons

HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, India

Established: 2003
Capacity: 21,200
USP: The snow-capped Himalayas are a guest at every match.

Pic: Kind courtesy Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association

Arnos Vale, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Established: 1970s
Capacity: 18,000
USP: Smack on the Caribbean, sixers might go into the sea

Pic: Kind courtesy Sonyroy/Wikimedia Commons

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Established: 1864
Capacity: 68,000
USP: One of India's oldest cricket venues with a rich history in the heart of bustling Kolkata

 

 

Pic: Kind courtesy The Cricket Association Of Bengal

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa

Established: 1888
Capacity: 25,000
USP: Table Mountain and Devil's Peak are permanent spectators.

 

Pic: Kind courtesy Biplab_Anand/Wikimedia Commons

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

Established: 1871
Capacity: 53,500
USP: Heritage scoreboard, Oval Hotel, picturesque location with St Peter's Cathedral forming the backdrop

Pic: Kind courtesy Dan O'Cker/Wikimedia Commons

Lord’s Cricket Ground, Westminister, England

Established: 1814
Capacity: 31,100
USP: History, history, history, Home of Cricket

 

 

Pic: Kind courtesy Yorkspotter/Wikimedia Commons

Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka

Established: 1876
Capacity: 35,000
USP: Beside the Indian Ocean and Galle Fort 

Pic: Kind courtesy Shehanw/Wikimedia Commons

Lynton & Lynmouth CC, Devon, England

Established: 1876
USP: Cossetted by soaring cliffs and rock formations in a place nicknamed Little Switzerland

Pic: Kind courtesy DeFacto/Wikimedia Commons

Queenstown Event Centre, Queenstown, Otago, South Island, New Zealand

Established: 1997
Capacity: 19,000
USP: Sandwiched between the snow-clad Remarkables and the Lake Wakatipu

 

Pic: Kind courtesy Queenstown Lake District Council

Beausejour Stadium or Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Established: 2002
Capacity: 15,000
USP: Close to Rodney Bay and crowded with hills.

Pic: Kind courtesy Taxiboy277/Wikimedia Commons

