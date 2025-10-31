SKY's toss woes leave everyone in splits at MCG

'I wouldn't take Suryakumar Yadav to a casino'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious ‘aarti’ gesture. Photograph: BCCI

India’s losing streak at the toss has now become a running joke and even Suryakumar Yadav can’t help but laugh at his luck.

On Friday, in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Suryakumar Yadav lost yet another toss as Mitchell Marsh called correctly and opted to bowl first.

The Indian skipper’s hilarious reaction at the MCG had everyone, including the match referee, in splits.

As Marsh chatted with broadcaster Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar turned to his teammates, jokingly performing an aarti and saying “pooja,” pretending to seek divine help for their toss luck.

The light-hearted act drew laughter from everyone around, including match referee Jeff Crowe, who couldn’t help but chuckle at India’s bizarre streak of bad luck.

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch also joined the fun, quipping on air, ‘I wouldn't take Suryakumar Yadav to a casino. That's crazy.’

Meanwhile, former India pacer Varun Aaron suggested something might be up with the coin itself. ‘You have to check that coin,’ he said. ‘Someone needs to provide us with the reaction from the entire Indian team. They were standing behind Ravi Shastri, and they were all disappointed.’