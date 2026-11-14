SKY's 15-ball SMAT fifty sends strong message to critics

Suryakumar Yadav made a powerful statement with a blistering half-century for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, signaling his intent to regain top form after recent setbacks.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls in Mumbai's SMAT win over Hyderabad. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls, including a 15-ball half-century, for Mumbai on Saturday.

His explosive knock led Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This performance marks a strong comeback for Yadav after an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign and being out of India's T20I plans.

Musheer Khan also contributed with a quickfire 51 off 24 balls in Mumbai's chase.

Separately, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest T20 captain at 15 years and 232 days, leading Bihar.

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement of intent with a blistering half-century as Mumbai began their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad on Saturday.

Having endured a difficult run in the IPL and subsequently been overlooked in India's T20I plans, the Mumbai captain will be keen to use the domestic tournament as a platform to rediscover his best form.

Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive Performance

Suryakumar wasted little time making his presence felt, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls to power Mumbai to victory with 41 balls to spare. His explosive knock included five sixes and as many boundaries, with the 35-year-old bringing up his half-century off just 15 deliveries.

Musheer Khan also impressed with a quickfire 51 off 24 balls, helping Mumbai chase down Hyderabad's 172 with ease.

The big knock comes at an important juncture for Suryakumar, who led India to a successful defence of their T20 World Cup title earlier this year but has since slipped out of the national team's immediate plans. His IPL 2026 campaign was also underwhelming.

With questions surrounding his form, the SMAT offered Suryakumar an opportunity to remind the selectors of his quality. Saturday's explosive innings was an encouraging start.

Hyderabad's Innings And Other Matches

Hyderabad, meanwhile, struggled to build momentum after losing wickets at regular intervals. Abhirath Reddy top-scored with 35, while captain CV Milind provided a late boost with a 12-ball 22 to take the team to 172 for 9.

Shardul Thakur picked up a wicket in his three overs, conceding 24 runs.

Elsewhere, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket at 15 years and 232 days, leading Bihar against Saurashtra in Indore.

However, his first outing as captain did not go as planned. The young batter managed just 18 off 12 balls before being caught and bowled by Chetan Sakariya, leaving Bihar struggling at 45 for 3 after seven overs.