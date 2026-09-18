SKY Prays To Lalbaugcha Raja

Suryakumar Yadav worships at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav at Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday, September 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points SKY expressed gratitude for the birth of his daughter, stating that he had prayed for a daughter last year.

He mentioned a recurring wish at Lalbaugcha Raja for India to win the World Cup under his leadership in 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav worshipped at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday.

'It feels good. I've been coming here for the last five or six years. I once saw a note someone had written for 2024, saying that India would win the World Cup that year,' SKY told reporters before adding, 'Then I came back in 2025, and someone had written that under our leadership, we would win the World Cup in India in 2026.'

Gratitude And Hope

SEE: SKY at Lalbaugcha Raja. Video: ANI/X

Surya said the purpose of his visit was to offer gratitude on the birth of his daughter.

'The wishes made here are very powerful. Last year, we prayed for a daughter, and we were blessed with one, so we came back to offer our gratitude,' he added.

On Wednesday, the T20 World Cup winning captain shared a heartwarming post on social media celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family.

'Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bring happiness, health and success to all,' Sky p[osted on Instagram with pictures of his family.