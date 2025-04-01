SKY joins India's 8,000-run T20 club

IMAGE: Suryuakumar Yadav reached the milestone during Mumbai Indians' commanding 8-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books, becoming only the fifth Indian batter to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket with a scintillating display in the Indian Premier League.

The dynamic stroke-maker reached the milestone during Mumbai Indians' commanding 8-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

From the moment he stepped onto the field, it was clear that Suryakumar was on a mission. With his signature swagger and fearless shot-making, he dazzled the crowd with a breathtaking cameo, sealing MI’s first win of the season in style.

Fittingly, it was his bat that delivered the winning blow—a towering six that capped off an unbeaten 27-run blitz off just nine balls. His electrifying knock, featuring three boundaries and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 300, was a reminder of why he's considered one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format.

By reaching the 8,000-run milestone, Suryakumar joined an elite club of Indian T20 greats. Virat Kohli leads the pack with a staggering 12,976 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 11,851. Shikhar Dhawan, with 9,797 runs, and Suresh Raina, who accumulated 8,654, complete the prestigious list. Now, with Suryakumar's inclusion, the exclusive club has a new member—one who continues to redefine unorthodox brilliance in T20 cricket.