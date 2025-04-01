HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SKY joins India's 8,000-run T20 club

SKY joins India's 8,000-run T20 club

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 01, 2025 16:00 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryuakumar Yadav reached the milestone during Mumbai Indians' commanding 8-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books, becoming only the fifth Indian batter to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket with a scintillating display in the Indian Premier League.

 

The dynamic stroke-maker reached the milestone during Mumbai Indians' commanding 8-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

From the moment he stepped onto the field, it was clear that Suryakumar was on a mission. With his signature swagger and fearless shot-making, he dazzled the crowd with a breathtaking cameo, sealing MI’s first win of the season in style.

Fittingly, it was his bat that delivered the winning blow—a towering six that capped off an unbeaten 27-run blitz off just nine balls. His electrifying knock, featuring three boundaries and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 300, was a reminder of why he's considered one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format.

By reaching the 8,000-run milestone, Suryakumar joined an elite club of Indian T20 greats. Virat Kohli leads the pack with a staggering 12,976 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 11,851. Shikhar Dhawan, with 9,797 runs, and Suresh Raina, who accumulated 8,654, complete the prestigious list. Now, with Suryakumar's inclusion, the exclusive club has a new member—one who continues to redefine unorthodox brilliance in T20 cricket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Punjabis are...' Hardik's advice that fired up Ashwani
'Punjabis are...' Hardik's advice that fired up Ashwani
KKR Vs MI: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
KKR Vs MI: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
Williamson blown away by MI's bowling masterclass
Williamson blown away by MI's bowling masterclass
Rickelton, SKY, Angrish? Who Batted Best?
Rickelton, SKY, Angrish? Who Batted Best?
Ashwani Kumar's 'quicker than you think'
Ashwani Kumar's 'quicker than you think'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Feel Good! 10 Healthful Recipes To Fight Inflammation

webstory image 2

Khatta Meetha Baingan: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party1:22

Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party

Aamir Khan distributes mithai on Eid, clicks selfies with fans1:19

Aamir Khan distributes mithai on Eid, clicks selfies with...

Priyanka Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman greet each other as they enter Parliament0:20

Priyanka Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman greet each other...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD